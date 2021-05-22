South Africa

Gauteng government calls for urgent investigation into deadly bus fire

22 May 2021 - 13:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said six people were burnt beyond recognition.
Image: Supplied: TMPD/Isaac Mahamba

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has called for an urgent investigation into a bus fire which claimed the lives of six people on Friday.

The incident took place on the R573 Moloto Road in Tshwane. Metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the people killed in the blaze were burnt beyond recognition.

At least 57 others were injured, one critically.

City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received a call about a bus on fire near Roodeplaat Dam at about 1.52pm on Friday.

Firefighters found 14 patients needing treatment and received reports that others had already been taken to hospital by private ambulances.

“Of the 14 patients, 11 suffered minor injuries, two sustained moderate injuries, and one female patient had to be airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition," said Mabaso.

“During the cooling down of the burning bus after extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered what looked like charred human remains. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that six of the commuters were burnt beyond recognition.”

Provincial public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said  law-enforcement agencies needed to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Only facts about the causes of this tragic accident will give families the closure they need during this difficult time. We call on law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the cause of this accident.

“We also send our deep, heartfelt condolences to families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. We wish those injured a speedy recovery,” Mamabolo said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

