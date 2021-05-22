How we saved girl who swallowed tiny magnets — Limpopo doctors

“Toys made of magnetic beads are hazardous and have the potential to cause lethal consequences in children,” said Dr Elliot Motloung, head of paediatric surgery at Mankweng and a senior lecturer at the University of Limpopo.

Writing in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports, he added: “After ingestion, these magnets coalesce in different segments of the intestines, causing pressure necrosis which results in intestinal perforation and/or fistula formation along the gastrointestinal tract.”

Last week, a group of British doctors experts said magnets can cause serious injury when swallowed.

In a letter published in the Archives of Disease in Childhood, paediatricians from some of the top hospitals in London said under-fours commonly swallow “foreign bodies” that do not cause any damage, but “magnets commonly found in household toys have the potential to cause serious injury”.

They said they had seen a fivefold increase in magnet ingestion in recent years and recommended “a strong public health campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of small, powerful magnets, especially those intended for toys, and to work with manufacturers in clearly warning purchasers of the dangers for children”.