If you 'get to Builders', watch out for misleading promotions: ad watchdog
A retailer censured for dishonesty in a “promotion” ad last year has been given another rap over the knuckles for the same offence.
Builders Warehouse attached the tag “promotion” to an online ad for a litre of paint that cost R298. But consumer Ismail Kajee said this was the normal retail price.
Kajee complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board that the “promotion” tag implied a special offer, and the watchdog agreed that the approach was dishonest and misleading.
It also expressed annoyance that Builders Warehouse had ignored its finding for an identical offence in July 2020 — but admitted that because the Massmart chain was not a signatory to the advertising code of conduct, it had no power to act against it.
In its response to the board, Builders Warehouse said a promotion was not an indication of a lower price. But it undertook to “work on the visual presentation of items that are placed on promotion to make it clear to the customer that the item is not on sale”.
The board said it was disconcerting that the advertisement and complaint were a “carbon copy” of last year's incident involving a patio chair ad.
It added: “Although the previous ruling did not highlight this, the presence of a 'valid until ...' date in both the current and the previous advertisement presents an additional layer of urgency, prompting the customer to act before this date expires, and confirming the impression that the advertised price is a limited offer that expires rather than the usual price.
“Confronted with all this information, the only logical conclusion a reasonable consumer would draw is that he advertised item is on promotion, that the promotion involves an alteration of the prominently highlighted price [by inference a reduction in price], and that he/she should preferably buy the product soon because the promotional price is only valid for a specific period.
“To argue that these icons and messages merely publicise a product and bring its features to the attention of the customer is disingenuous, particularly given the adverse finding of 2020.”
The board said while it was powerless to act directly against Builders Warehouse, it would encourage its members not to accept ads of the same nature.
