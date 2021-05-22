SA's Covid-19 mortality rate among top five in world, say excess death boffins

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in 2020 was nearly three times the official toll, and SA's Covid-19 mortality rate for the year was probably among the top five in the world.

These are some of the key findings from the team at the SA Medical Research Council and University of Cape Town which has provided weekly updates on the number of deaths nationwide since the start of the local Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Reporting their findings in the SA Medical Journal, the team said while the official Covid-19 death toll for 2020 was 28,469, there were between 70,998 and 76,127 excess deaths from natural causes, depending on the calculation method.