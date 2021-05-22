South Africa

Think you're a VIP Vodacom customer? Your perks are actually limited

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
22 May 2021 - 12:44
Vodacom has been instructed to stop advertising 'unlimited minutes' without an indication that the offer is subject to a fair usage policy.
Vodacom has been instructed to stop advertising 'unlimited minutes' without an indication that the offer is subject to a fair usage policy.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Not even VIP customers are safe from offers of “unlimited” benefits which turn out to be nothing of the kind.

The ad watchdog has censured Vodacom for offering “unlimited minutes” on Red VIP packages costing between R1,199 and R1,999 a month.

The Advertising Regulatory Board told the company to stop using the phrase after customer Bryan Schimmel complained about an SMS that said he was approaching a “fair usage” threshold.

Schimmel told the watchdog: “The advertisement does not contain an asterisk or some alert to the terms and conditions that a limitation is applicable to the 'unlimited minutes'.”

Telkom ordered to withdraw 'UnlimitedHome' ads

Telkom has to withdraw some of its web ads promoting its “UnlimitedHome” package because customers could be deceived into thinking it is better than ...
News
1 year ago

Stefan Vos Marketing Regulation Advisers, which responded on behalf of Vodacom, said the fair usage policy is a “reasonable limitation” and unlikely to mislead consumers.

The company said upper limits on Red VIP package voice calls are set at about five hours a day, and customers who exploit the “unlimited minutes” benefit “directly impact other customers’ usage experience”.

Vodacom said it did not enforce a rule but managed its fair usage policy on a case-by-case basis, and Schimmel's monthly voice calls had increased from an average of an hour a day to about three hours.

However, “the fair usage policy was merely brought to his attention, and his 'unlimited' calls benefit was in no way impacted by this notification”.

In its ruling, the watchdog said it had become common, particularly in the mobile industry, to advertise “unlimited” packages.

Rain gets another brolly good scolding for exaggerating its torrents

SA’s first 5G network has lost an ARB appeal and been ordered to desist from making misleading claims in its ads
News
7 months ago

“But it is trite that if these packages are restricted in any way, the advertisements must alert consumers to the restriction,” it said, noting that the Vodacom ad did not have any indication that terms and conditions applied.

Vodacom's online fair usage policy suggested the limit on voice calls was 9,000 minutes a month, but Schimmel had used only 2,000 minutes when his warning arrived.

“It is extremely unlikely that [he] would have gone over the 9,000 minutes, when he was on an average use of three hours a day at the time that he received the alert,” the watchdog said.

“However, the issue remains. The minutes available are not unlimited. The hypothetical reasonable person would not expect an offer of 'unlimited' minutes to restrict them in this way, especially in current times where work-from-home situations may, for certain people, require more time spent on their mobile phone than would previously have been necessary.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Debonairs’ ‘free delivery’ promise lays it on too thick, says ad watchdog

"Free delivery" sounds simple, but by the time a panel of advertising experts had sliced up a pizza giant's offer, it concluded: "The reality seems ...
News
3 months ago

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika and ibhiya: Beer ad featuring anthem gets thumbs-up

Can the national anthem be used to sell beer? The answer, according to the ad watchdog, is yes.
News
3 months ago

Wax my sack! Radio ads' Harold comes up smelling of roses

One of SA's best-loved radio personalities can keep "waxing his sack" on air, the advertising watchdog has ruled.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  2. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  3. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  4. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  5. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X