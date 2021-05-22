Think you're a VIP Vodacom customer? Your perks are actually limited

Not even VIP customers are safe from offers of “unlimited” benefits which turn out to be nothing of the kind.

The ad watchdog has censured Vodacom for offering “unlimited minutes” on Red VIP packages costing between R1,199 and R1,999 a month.

The Advertising Regulatory Board told the company to stop using the phrase after customer Bryan Schimmel complained about an SMS that said he was approaching a “fair usage” threshold.

Schimmel told the watchdog: “The advertisement does not contain an asterisk or some alert to the terms and conditions that a limitation is applicable to the 'unlimited minutes'.”