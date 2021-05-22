South Africa

WATCH | Pastors of millions-strong ZCC get vaccinated in Limpopo

22 May 2021 - 09:50
Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and St Engenas Zion Christian Church (the Dove) Bishop Joseph Lekganyane, were vaccinated at Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane.
Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and St Engenas Zion Christian Church (the Dove) Bishop Joseph Lekganyane, were vaccinated at Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane.
Image: Limpopo department of health

Leaders of the millions-strong Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which has not opened its doors since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, were vaccinated in Limpopo on Friday, the provincial health department said.

Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and St Engenas Zion Christian Church (the Dove) bishop Joseph Lekganyane, were vaccinated at the Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane.

Today, the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), His Grace the Right Reverend Bishop Dr B.E Lekaganyane and ZCC...

Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Friday, May 21, 2021

Limpopo MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba said she was humbled by the support and understanding that the two churches were giving the government in the fight against Covid-19.

“Bishop, what you have done today is something that will go a long way in our fight towards Covid-19,” she said.

Ramathuba said this would encourage more people to come forward and get the jab.

“What I’m going to tell my colleagues and other MECs is that their vaccination sites are going to be full to capacity now after they have seen his grace Bishop Lekganyane getting vaccinated.

“We know you have been supporting us from day one when we fought Covid-19, taking that leadership to say we are making history and won’t go to the church, painful as it is to many of us. But you did that for the love of your people.

“If there is anyone who doubted the love you have for us, today they must see you indeed love us,” Ramathuba said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Thank you sister!' Desmond and Leah Tutu kick off Covid-19 jab for the aged

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were among the first elderly people to be inoculated as the Western Cape started its second phase ...
News
4 days ago

More than 100,000 vaccinated during phase 2 of rollout

Plans to 'scale up capacity significantly in the coming days and weeks': B4SA.
News
21 hours ago

Pick your vaccine carefully: it looks like some are far better at halting infections

Seychelles has highest inoculation rate, yet infections continue to increase, while in Israel new cases are declining. Why?
World
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  2. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  3. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  4. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  5. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X