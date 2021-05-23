COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scramble for vaccine by privileged ‘a sign of coming inequity’

May 23 2021 - 06:50

Catcalls and jokes after Taiwan's Covid 'regression calibration'

Taiwan's abrupt decision to add 400 new domestic Covid-19 cases has prompted catcalls from opposition politicians and jokes online about fishy statistics, putting the government on the back foot to explain where the number came from.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 721 new domestic infections on Saturday, including 400 infections over the past six days whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to a delay following a spike in cases.

Chen said the "regression calibration" was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections, while the trend was stable.

But the move went down poorly with Taiwan's opposition parties, who said Chen was inventing words and spreading fear."

Reuters