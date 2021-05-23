COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scramble for vaccine by privileged ‘a sign of coming inequity’
May 23 2021 - 08:10
US CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.
May 23 2021 - 06:50
Catcalls and jokes after Taiwan's Covid 'regression calibration'
Taiwan's abrupt decision to add 400 new domestic Covid-19 cases has prompted catcalls from opposition politicians and jokes online about fishy statistics, putting the government on the back foot to explain where the number came from.
Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 721 new domestic infections on Saturday, including 400 infections over the past six days whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to a delay following a spike in cases.
Chen said the "regression calibration" was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections, while the trend was stable.
But the move went down poorly with Taiwan's opposition parties, who said Chen was inventing words and spreading fear."
Reuters
May 23 2021 - 06:40
China reports 19 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on May 22, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 25, including one local case.
One new local infection was reported in Luan city in the eastern province of Anhui, local health authorities said late Saturday. The patient was a close contact of a previous case and was under centralised quarantine since May 13.
The one local asymptomatic case was reported in Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong, who was found to be linked to imported cases based on preliminary study, Shenzhen health authorities said on Sunday.
Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.
Reuters
May 23 2021 - 06:30
India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842
India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741.
Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country's total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.
India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.
Reuters
May 23 2021 - 06:20
Covid-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
The death toll from Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate.
May 23 2021 - 06:10
Scramble for vaccine by privileged ‘a sign of coming inequity’
In SA, health-system inequities and the urban-rural divide will haunt the rollout, say experts — and an access row at the University of Cape Town is seen as an indication of things to come.
May 23 2021 - 06:00
Covid-19 vaccine rollout: the hard part's still to come
While the first week of SA's vaccine rollout has been given a tentative thumbs-up, vaccinations and registrations need to be ramped up quickly, say health experts.
More than 117,000 people got the jab this week, as infections continue to soar. Some were health-care workers who had not been vaccinated during the first phase, but most were people over the age of 60.
About 155 public vaccination sites were operating this week, and 22 private sector sites.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 43 755 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs with 4 236 new cases, this represents a 9.7% positivity rate. 53 more #COVID19 related deaths are reported, bringing the total deaths to date to 55 772 https://t.co/iHTFW7k0Nz pic.twitter.com/zg4zJahKJp— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 22, 2021