If it's good enough for Napoleon, it sure is good enough for this buyer at wine auction

An extremely rare bottle of wine that was said to be Napoleon Bonaparte’s favourite, fetched nearly half a million rand on auction in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The bottle, an 1821 Grand Constance made at the famous Groot Constantia estate, sold for R420,000 at the Cape Rare and Fine Wine auction.

The bottle is believed to be one of just 12 bottles in existence out of an allocation made for the deposed emperor.

It was snapped up by a client of famed UK auction house Christie’s, the organisers said.

About 82% of the 368 lots on offer, however, went to local buyers, the auction house said.