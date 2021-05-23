South Africa

KZN fishermen drown after hippo tips their raft

Paul Ash Senior reporter
23 May 2021 - 17:12
A SAPS rescue craft patrols Jozini Dam while searching for three missing fishermen.
A SAPS rescue craft patrols Jozini Dam while searching for three missing fishermen.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police search and rescue teams have located the bodies of three fishermen who drowned after a hippo attacked and capsized their raft at Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The SAPS unit responded after reports of the attack but despite scouring the dam, were unable to find the missing men.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 4pm when three fishermen were placing their gill nets whilst utilising a homemade raft,” the police said.

A search and rescue unit from Empangeni assisted SAPS members from Richards Bay in the search on the dam.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that the three men had been placing illegal gill nets in the dam when a hippo attacked their raft.

The men are believed to have abandoned their raft but drowned while trying to reach the shore, which was a distance away.

Members of SAPS' search and rescue (SAR) were unable to dive due to the dangers posed by hippos in the water.

Vehicle patrols were conducted on Thursday and Friday until the bodies surfaced on Saturday and were recovered.

According to sources, the bodies were completely intact, having sustained no bite marks from hippos or crocodiles.

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two cops in dock on charges of attempted murder, dealing in drugs

A police officer will appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, intimidation and driving a state vehicle without consent while ...
News
6 hours ago

Limpopo police arrest five for impersonating cops, seize gear

Five men masquerading as police officers at a tavern were apprehended in Limpopo.
News
5 days ago

Police arrest more suspects for Zandspruit murders, death toll at six

Gauteng police have arrested three more suspects in connection with a gruesome mob justice attack in Zandspruit, Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  2. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  3. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  4. Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA Consumer Live
  5. Boastful ANC officials spent R30 on chicken feet, 'supporting local economy' South Africa

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
X