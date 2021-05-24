COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Total number of people vaccinated under Sisonke Programme almost at 500,000 mark: Health department
24 May 2021 - 07:00
May 24 2021 - 22:07
Total number of people vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme almost at 500,000 mark: Health department
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 635 465 the total number of deaths is 55 802 the total number of recoveries is 1 539 395 and the total number of vaccines administered is 647 983. pic.twitter.com/f8U914yanY— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 23, 2021