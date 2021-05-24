South Africa

Domestic worker dies in complex swimming pool

24 May 2021 - 21:13
A domestic worker was found dead in a KwaZulu-Natal swimming pool on Monday.
A domestic worker was found dead in a KwaZulu-Natal swimming pool on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A 46-year-old domestic worker was found dead in an Inanda residential swimming pool on Monday. 

Police divers from Durban SA Police Service Search and Rescue team were called to the Matabetule area in KwaZulu-Natal after the woman was found floating in the pool.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman had drowned. Her body was recovered and handed over to the Inanda SAPS. 

An inquest docket has been opened. 

-TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN fishermen drown after hippo tips their raft

Police search and rescue teams have located the bodies of three fishermen who drowned after a hippo attacked and capsized their raft at Jozini Dam in ...
News
1 day ago

Pensioner drowns near Hermanus after heavy rains

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement that the 66-year-old man drowned after being swept away by currents at Grotto East at ...
News
1 week ago

Family of Enock Mpianzi reach settlement with Gauteng education department after pupil's death

The Gauteng education department has reached an out-of-court settlement with the Mpianzi family with regards to the death of grade 8 pupil Enock ...
News
2 weeks ago

Family in grief after pupil drowns during leadership camp

The family of Avethandwa Nokhangela, 15, who drowned during an Equal Education leadership camp at a resort outside East London last week, still have ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  3. Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA Consumer Live
  4. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  5. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X