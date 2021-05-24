Domestic worker dies in complex swimming pool

A 46-year-old domestic worker was found dead in an Inanda residential swimming pool on Monday.

Police divers from Durban SA Police Service Search and Rescue team were called to the Matabetule area in KwaZulu-Natal after the woman was found floating in the pool.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman had drowned. Her body was recovered and handed over to the Inanda SAPS.

An inquest docket has been opened.

