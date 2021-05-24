ID parade for six men arrested for Zandspruit vigilante killings

Six people who were believed to have been part of a mob that tortured nine men, accusing them of being behind a spate of crimes in the Zandspruit area, appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

Eight of the nine men have since died.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the court ordered that the accused’s identity may not yet be made public.

“The six — who cannot be named at this stage as the state intends holding an identity parade — appeared on charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.