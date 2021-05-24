Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has withdrawn as a judge from the case in which public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the constitutionality of parliament’s impeachment rules.

TimesLIVE has reliably learnt the judge president said in a letter to the parties on Monday that he was withdrawing, having considered a letter from the DA seeking his recusal last week. His stated reason was public statements made by himself and his lawyers.

Hlophe had originally allocated himself along with judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo to hear the politically sensitive case, which is scheduled to begin on June 7.

Mkhwebane is challenging the constitutionality of parliament’s new impeachment rules, which have only recently been developed and are to be used for the first time in the impeachment process against her, which is still in its early stages.

The DA brought the motion to impeach Mkhwebane in parliament and is therefore a party to the case.