KZN mine executive killed in ambush

A Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) executive was shot and killed by three men on foot while on his way to work in Richards Bay on Monday morning.

Nico Swart, 47, general manager of operational services, died as a result of injuries suffered during the incident.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE: “We can confirm the shooting in Meerensee, Richards Bay.

“It is alleged that at about 6.45 this morning, the deceased was shot while driving his car to work. He was shot at the corner of Dune and Kolstert roads by three unknown men who were on foot. He died at the scene.”

RBM, which is the local unit of Rio Tinto, said: “The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this stage and the incident is being investigated by the police. The company is co-operating fully with the police to support its investigation into this very serious matter.

“Nico is survived by his wife and two children. Our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues. The company is offering all the necessary support, counselling and assistance to his family and colleagues during this difficult time.”