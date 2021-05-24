WATCH | Fire destroys Durban church

A church in Durban has been gutted after a blaze that ripped through the building on Sunday evening.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the church, located in Tigard Avenue in Westridge, had been completely destroyed in the fire.

He said firefighters had managed to extinguish the blaze.

“The cause is unknown and no injuries have been reported.”

Footage of the blaze went viral on social media, with many Durban residents expressing dismay about seeing the building go up in flames.

eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services divisional commander Dennis Govender said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

“It's hard to determine what the cause of the fire was. Mostly of the building has been completely destroyed but we managed to save the feeding area.”