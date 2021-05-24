Woman who reported 'fake hijacking' on Twitter is released on bail

A 29-year-old woman who took to social media to post about being kidnapped and hijacked has been released on R2,000 bail.

Phindile Kunene appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday charged with contravention of section 9 of the Commissioners of Oath Act — making a false statement under oath.

Last week, Kunene claimed she had been hijacked and kidnapped, prompting a multidisciplinary police and emergency service search. Kunene, who was posting updates on social media, claimed she was texting from the boot of the car, where her hijackers had locked her, and was being taken to an unknown location.

“I'll update you till I'm no more...” read one of the posts, made shortly before 9pm.

Her post was followed by more updates from her, a location including her car’s number plate and updates of how her battery was getting flat. She also claimed the hijackers were fighting over which of them would rape her.