Celebrations as water is restored to a KZN community after eight months

Residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast community are rejoicing after water flowed from their taps for the first time in eight months on Monday.

The Ugu municipality confirmed on Tuesday that the supply had been restored to the affected area in Hibberdene, which has been hard hit by the lack of a regular supply of water.

“Residents of an area known as Stick Farm — about 3km from Hibberdene — battled with an intermittent supply for three years, but in the past eights months not a drop flowed through the Ugu pipes to this area.

“Ugu blames infrastructure and sabotage to the pipes for lack of service delivery,” said community activist and resident Ibrahim Shaik. He has been helping to provide water to residents in the Stick Farm area and continuing to exert pressure on the municipality to restore the water supply.

In April the situation came to a head when fed-up residents resorted to fiery and violent protest action, prompting co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka to intervene.