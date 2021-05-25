COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'There'll be another virus with the potential of being more transmissible and deadlier than this one': Ghebreyesus
May 25 2021 - 12:00
India posts lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases since April 14
India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.
Barely 3% of the country's 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most Covid-19 cases, leaving India and its ill-equipped healthcare system vulnerable to a potential third wave, experts say.
May 25 2021 - 11:58
Tracking Covid-19’s long-term effects on athletes
Split seconds after Rikenette Steenkamp pushed off the blocks, she knew she was in trouble. The after-effects of Covid-19 held her body back as she navigated her way over 10 barriers in her favourite event, the 100m hurdles, at the SA Senior Track and Field National Championships in Pretoria in April.
Nearly four months after Steenkamp had recovered from the virus, she was still experiencing lingering symptoms that have not only put her Olympic dreams in jeopardy, but also her long-term health.
“When you get a scare like this, you are no longer fighting to get into a final. You are fighting for your life,” said Steenkamp nearly a month after the race. “You get perspective of the bigger picture and, in a way, I have to process the loss because I was 100% fine last year.”
May 25 2021 - 07:00
'There'll be another virus with the potential of being more transmissible and deadlier than this one': Ghebreyesus
"Make no mistake: this will not be the last time the world faces the threat of a pandemic. It is an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmissible and more deadly than this one"-@DrTedros #WHA74 pic.twitter.com/WJIyhOnLUA— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 24, 2021