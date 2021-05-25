COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'There'll be another virus with the potential of being more transmissible and deadlier than this one': Ghebreyesus

May 25 2021 - 12:00

India posts lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases since April 14

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

Barely 3% of the country's 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most Covid-19 cases, leaving India and its ill-equipped healthcare system vulnerable to a potential third wave, experts say.