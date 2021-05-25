Electricity rates to soar as City of Joburg balances service delivery challenges

New infrastructure projects, a programme to address unreliable electricity supply, more houses and better public transport are the highlights of the City of Johannesburg’s new budget.

However, while the city’s member of the mayoral committee on finance, councillor Jolidee Matonga, was pleased with the budget he delivered on Tuesday, there was no getting away from the fact that life for most people in the city is going to become much more expensive.

“For the first time ever, the City of Joburg has managed to integrate its growth and development strategy into day-to-day operations,” Matonga said, before announcing plans, including the rollout of 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots across the city.

“The cries of Joburgers for affordable rates and taxes had been taken into consideration, with relief interventions and rebates for pensioners being put in place,” he said.

This was reflected in a new situation for pensioners with property valued below R2.5m and monthly income below R10,000 who will qualify for a 100% rebate on rates.