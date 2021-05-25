South Africa

Eskom warns of load-shedding on Tuesday night ‘if further breakdowns occur’

Public urged to reduce electricity use

25 May 2021 - 15:54
The power system is under severe pressure, with a high probability of load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Embattled power utility Eskom says it “could be forced” to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday night if there are further breakdowns.

While it said rotational power cuts were not anticipated at this point, there was a “high probability” of this happening because the power generation system was under severe pressure. 

According to the entity, a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service has resulted in supply constraints.

If load-shedding was implemented, it would likely occur between 5pm and 10pm.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through the constraints by reducing use of electricity,” Eskom said.

“The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.”

The entity said breakdowns currently totalled 14,857MW of capacity, while another 2,220MW was unavailable due to planned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

