EXPLAINER | What to expect when Zuma appears in court on Wednesday

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. However, another adjournment is on the cards.

The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma states that the lead prosecutor has “no title to prosecute”, that his prosecution is political and that Downer has it in for him.

Wednesday's adjournment will also allow Zuma's legal team to file proper documentation as it is it believed that the documents filed a week ago were incomplete.

When the proceedings resume, Zuma will have to prove to the court that Downer, who has spent close to 15 years trying to bring him to book, is not entitled to prosecute him.

Zuma's plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution.