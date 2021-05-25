South Africa

Free State woman faces the law for alleged car smuggling collusion

25 May 2021 - 07:28
Modiehi Mofokeng, pictured with co-accused Thabo Moji, a Lesotho citizen who was charged for contravening Immigration Laws, gets sanitised at the Fouriesburg magistrate's court in the Free State.
Modiehi Mofokeng, pictured with co-accused Thabo Moji, a Lesotho citizen who was charged for contravening Immigration Laws, gets sanitised at the Fouriesburg magistrate's court in the Free State.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Modiehi Mofokeng, 38, appeared briefly at the Fouriesburg magistrate’s court, Free State, on Monday for allegedly setting up a “tollgate” at her farm allowing vehicle thieves and illegal immigrants to cross over to Lesotho and return to SA.

She was charged with corruption together with her co-accused, Thabo Moji, 28, a Lesotho national who was also charged with contravention of the immigration laws.

They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday by a Hawks team assisted by Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team, and the military.

Her daughter, Mpati, said outside proceedings that she was innocent and denied the alleged activities at their home.

“They traumatised us for nothing, we don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t been coping since my mother was arrested,” she said.

The matter was postponed to May 31.

TimesLIVE

