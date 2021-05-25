Gun-toting, dancing cop nabbed for attempted murder

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Shezi also appeared in court on May 20 in a separate case. That matter, in which he is charged with shoplifting, was postponed to June 22 for further investigation.

According to Ntabazalila, he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on June 8, when he is expected to appear for a formal bail application.

He was one of two police officers arrested at the weekend in what Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said was “part of targeted efforts to clean up the police service of corrupt elements”.

A 31-year-old sergeant from Elsies River police station was arrested at his home in Belhar on Friday after he allegedly supplied drugs to prisoners in court and in police cells. He appeared in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.

Shezi is no stranger to criminal charges. He was arrested in 2017 in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Mfuleni on September 10 of that year. However, charges were dropped when witnesses withdrew their co-operation with the state.

When contacted for previous stories, Shezi claimed the firearms in the videos he was filmed in were “gas guns”.