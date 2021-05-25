South Africa

Gun-toting, dancing cop nabbed for attempted murder

The cop was one of two police officers arrested at the weekend in what Western Cape police said was 'part of targeted efforts to clean up the police service of corrupt elements'.

25 May 2021 - 06:00
Kleinvlei constable Mcedisi Shezi, 26, was arrested for shooting a woman in 2020, intimidating a police officer and driving a state vehicle without permission.
Kleinvlei constable Mcedisi Shezi, 26, was arrested for shooting a woman in 2020, intimidating a police officer and driving a state vehicle without permission.
Image: Shezi Mcedisi/Facebook

A Cape Town cop who filmed himself drinking and dancing with what appeared to be a firearm was arrested at the weekend on charges of attempted murder, intimidating a police officer and driving a state vehicle without consent.

The Kleinvlei police constable, 26-year-old Mcedisi Shezi, appeared in the Blue Down’s magistrate's court on Monday, where he faced charges of shooting and injuring a woman last year.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Shezi also appeared in court on May 20 in a separate case. That matter, in which he is charged with shoplifting, was postponed to June 22 for further investigation.

According to Ntabazalila, he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on June 8, when he is expected to appear for a formal bail application.  

He was one of two police officers arrested at the weekend in what Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said was “part of targeted efforts to clean up the police service of corrupt elements”.

A 31-year-old sergeant from Elsies River police station was arrested at his home in Belhar on Friday after he allegedly supplied drugs to prisoners in court and in police cells. He appeared in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.

Shezi is no stranger to criminal charges. He was arrested in 2017 in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Mfuleni on September 10 of that year. However, charges were dropped when witnesses withdrew their co-operation with the state.

When contacted for previous stories, Shezi claimed the firearms in the videos he was filmed in were “gas guns”.

READ MORE:

Are Cape cops colluding with extortionists? Murder points to it

A shopkeeper was killed after numerous attempts to report a case at the police station but with no follow-up
News
3 months ago

Two cops in dock on charges of attempted murder, dealing in drugs

A police officer will appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, intimidation and driving a state vehicle without consent while ...
News
1 day ago

Suspects bust with drugs worth R4m in Cape Town

Cape Town police have spoilt the weekend for drug dealers.
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News
  3. Arms deal trial: Zuma claims CIA link in bid to oust prosecutor News
  4. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News
  5. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X