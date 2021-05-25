Harrismith protest turns violent with looting, stone throwing and arson

Protests about poor service delivery in Harrismith turned violent on Monday and continued overnight and into Tuesday.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the situation in and around the Maluti-a-Phofung and Phumelela municipalities was being monitored.

Residents were protesting over a lack of electricity and water and alleged corruption and maladministration.

Sporadic incidents on Monday saw streets barricaded with burning tyres in the morning. In the evening national roads were targeted and two tuck shops were looted in Makong village in QwaQwa.

About 15 people were arrested at Intabazwe township in Harrismith. The township boarders the Harrismith airfield, where it was reported a petrol bomb was thrown into a hangar.