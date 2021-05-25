Killers cannot be rehabilitated, says Gauteng woman who dated parolee

Bettina-Ann Coke was close to marrying her fiancé, who was a murderer on parole at the time, when he “just snapped” one morning and stabbed her and her 21-year-old daughter, who died.

Charles Barker had been convicted of murder in 2005 after killing someone who owed him money and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The prosecution appealed against his sentence but the Supreme Court of Appeal increased it to 20 years in 2006. However, Barker was released on parole in June 2015 after serving half his sentence. His parole would have stretched until March 2025.

Coke met Barker soon after his release when he moved in as her neighbour. She started a relationship with Barker three months later. They were engaged eight months later, and subsequently moved into a house together in Benoni during 2016.

“I lived with him for two-and-a-half years before he attacked us [in 2018]. During the time we stayed together, he never physically abused me, in fact he looked after us,” Coke said.