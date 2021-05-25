MTN admits identity fraud now a worldwide threat to network operators

MTN SA said on Tuesday that identity, or subscription, fraud has become a threat affecting network operators and customers around the world, as criminals constantly work to find new ways to beat fraud-prevention systems.

The mobile phone operator was responding to two reports of fraud that recently came into the spotlight, one of which was reported by MyBroadband that fraudsters stole R8,453.44 from an MTN subscriber in a Me2U money scam where criminals bypassed bill limits to maximise their takings.

In another case, an MTN customer posted on Facebook on May 7 about a contract that was taken in her name with the mobile operator.

She says that though she immediately reported this after she received an SMS about the contract, MTN did not cancel it. She said the person even made themself the primary account holder so that they could receive all the one-time passwords (OTPs) and were able to make money transfers of R5,000.

She says it was a struggle to get MTN to admit that it was fraud and MTN has suspended her account until she has paid the full amount and not only the bit that she owes them.