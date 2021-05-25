Step down, AfriForum tells Zweli Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga

AfriForum wants health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to step aside until the Special Investigating Unit has finalised its probe into the Digital Vibes saga.

The organisation said it wanted the probe into Mkhize's alleged knowledge of the claimed corruption and looting of public funds by the company, which is linked to him.

AfriForum said it had submitted a complaint to the public protector on Tuesday, and requested Mkhize to step aside.

“The ANC should have Dr Zweli Mkhize step aside pending the outcome of the investigation against him. Anything less would be tantamount to a betrayal of the communities who suffer under the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Johan Kruger, AfriForum's head of community development.

The health department admitted on Monday that there were “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes.

In February this year, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract, worth R82m, is being investigated by the SIU.