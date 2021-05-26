After warnings, Eskom implements load-shedding from 5pm

Embattled power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it would be implementing stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm to 10pm.

This, Eskom said, was because of a “shortage in generating capacity”.

The rotational power cuts come after warnings on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday morning that the electricity generation network was under threat.

“This load-shedding is required as a result of a shortage in generating capacity due to breakdowns and delays in returning generator units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Eskom teams are working to return more generators to service as soon as possible. Should the generators not return as expected, further load-shedding might be required during the week.”

