South Africa

After warnings, Eskom implements load-shedding from 5pm

The power utility said stage 1 would be in place until 10pm on Wednesday

26 May 2021 - 17:22 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said on Wednesday it would implement stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm. Stock photo.
Eskom said on Wednesday it would implement stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Embattled power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it would be implementing stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm to 10pm.

This, Eskom said, was because of a “shortage in generating capacity”.

The rotational power cuts come after warnings on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday morning that the electricity generation network was under threat.

“This load-shedding is required as a result of a shortage in generating capacity due to breakdowns and delays in returning generator units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Eskom teams are working to return more generators to service as soon as possible. Should the generators not return as expected, further load-shedding might be required during the week.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding risk — unless we reduce our electricity usage

"While no load-shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 load-shedding at short ...
News
8 hours ago

Eskom warns of load-shedding on Tuesday night ‘if further breakdowns occur’

Eskom says it "could be forced" to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday night if there are further breakdowns.
News
1 day ago

Eskom unbundling will be completed in June: Pravin Gordhan

'Money stolen from the projects is being recovered gradually from the people and companies involved,' the public enterprises minister said in his ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  3. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X