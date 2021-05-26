After warnings, Eskom implements load-shedding from 5pm
The power utility said stage 1 would be in place until 10pm on Wednesday
26 May 2021 - 17:22
Embattled power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it would be implementing stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm to 10pm.
This, Eskom said, was because of a “shortage in generating capacity”.
The rotational power cuts come after warnings on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday morning that the electricity generation network was under threat.
“This load-shedding is required as a result of a shortage in generating capacity due to breakdowns and delays in returning generator units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.
“Eskom teams are working to return more generators to service as soon as possible. Should the generators not return as expected, further load-shedding might be required during the week.”
TimesLIVE