Bail application dismissed for mom accused of 'hand grenade plot' against top cop Charl Kinnear
The bail application of an Elsies River mother accused of plotting a hand grenade attack against Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear was dismissed on Wednesday.
Amaal Jantjies will remain behind bars — as will her lover, Junky Funky Kids gangster Janick Adonis, and their co-accused Farez Smith.
The trio face five counts of conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder after they allegedly plotted and attempted to throw a hand grenade at the Kinnear home on November 22 2019 with the intention of killing Kinnear, his wife and their two sons, as well as two AGU officers posted outside the Bishop Lavis residence.
The state alleges that Jantjies and Adonis concocted the plot at the behest of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who has also been arrested and charged for the same offences.
Modack has also been charged with the eventual killing of Kinnear outside his home on September 18 2020.
The court said that given evidence not in dispute in the case, it was clear that no bail condition would be effective in preventing Jantjies from intimidating witnesses between now and the trial date, which could be many months away.
The court took into account her proximity to Modack and the “underworld Mafia” as well as her romantic relationship with Adonis, a convicted gangster whose propensity for violence and ability to access cellphones from prison has been proven.
The court also took into account the increase in violence against members of the criminal justice system in the Western Cape, including the murder of magistrate Piet Theron, and the murders of lawyers Noorudien Hassan, Pete Mihalik, David Mbazwana and Vernon Jantjies.
The violence also included the attempted murder of an advocate, the murder of Lt-Col André Kay, the mistaken identity murder of Hawks warrant officer Nico Heerschap's father, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, and the attempted murder and eventual murder of Kinnear.
Jantjies is expected to appear at the Parow regional court again on June 28 along with her co-accused.
TimesLIVE