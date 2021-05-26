Bail application dismissed for mom accused of 'hand grenade plot' against top cop Charl Kinnear

The bail application of an Elsies River mother accused of plotting a hand grenade attack against Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear was dismissed on Wednesday.

Amaal Jantjies will remain behind bars — as will her lover, Junky Funky Kids gangster Janick Adonis, and their co-accused Farez Smith.

The trio face five counts of conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder after they allegedly plotted and attempted to throw a hand grenade at the Kinnear home on November 22 2019 with the intention of killing Kinnear, his wife and their two sons, as well as two AGU officers posted outside the Bishop Lavis residence.

The state alleges that Jantjies and Adonis concocted the plot at the behest of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who has also been arrested and charged for the same offences.

Modack has also been charged with the eventual killing of Kinnear outside his home on September 18 2020.