South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'To refuse Covid-19 vaccines is to court death': Antigua and Barbuda PM, Gaston Browne

26 May 2021 - 07:00
Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar on May 25 2021.
Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar on May 25 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Ismail

May 25 2021 - 07:00

'To refuse Covid-19 vaccines is to court death': Antigua and Barbuda PM, Gaston Browne

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  4. KZN mine executive killed in ambush South Africa
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X