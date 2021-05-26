IN PICS | Jacob Zuma brings the moves to the delight of 1,000-strong fan club

The sounds of ululating and chanting Jacob Zuma fans reverberated at Freedom Square outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday, where the former president appeared at his fraud and corruption trial.

About 1,000 supporters gathered in the demarcated area that had been set up for a mini-rally where Zuma and senior ANC officials, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, spoke.

Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges in connection with the 1999 multibillion rand arms deal.

The case was postponed to July 19 to allow the state enough time to respond to the former president's special plea application in terms of section 106 of the Criminal Procedure Act.