Matric pupil dies from Covid-19 complications as school infections rise

The teen tested positive on Wednesday last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He died just after midday on Tuesday.

The school is closed but is expected to reopen on Monday.

Ndaba said the number of school pupils infected in the province had spiked.

“We have a lot of schools — many who are testing positive [for the virus]. Last week we had three learners in hostel at another school who tested positive. We're still waiting on results [from other pupils in the school], but I can confirm that there is a resurgence [of the virus in schools]. The numbers have gone up.”