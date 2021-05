Matric pupil dies from Covid-19 complications as school infections rise

According to SowetanLIVE, two kitchen staff, five boarders and a teacher tested positive at Eunice High School in Bloemfontein. Five teachers and 11 pupils tested positive at Tebang Primary School.

The Lejweleputswa district in Welkom recorded more than 50 positive cases in just four days last week. The Xhariep district in Trompsburg saw 30 pupils and 14 teachers test positive for the virus.

The Educators Union of SA (Eusa) called last week for the closure of all schools in the country in response to reports about the increase in infections among pupils and teachers.

“With Gauteng, Free State and the Eastern Cape having declared that they have reached the third wave, it is inevitable that the whole country will follow soon. KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West and the Western Cape have been reported to also be experiencing sustained increases over the last few weeks,” said Eusa spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane.

He said that schools were contributing to the Covid-19 resurgence because safety protocols were not being adhered to.

