South Africa

Mediator roped in on Uber-Bolt employment & metered cab disputes

26 May 2021 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng MEC for public transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has appointed a mediator to resolve disputes in the e-hailing sector. File image
Gauteng MEC for public transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has appointed a mediator to resolve disputes in the e-hailing sector. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has appointed a mediator to assist in resolving the dispute between e-hailing services companies, Uber and Bolt, and their driver partners.

Advocate Jenine Khan will lead the negotiations between the two companies and their drivers.

Department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said Khan’s appointment comes after a number of meetings between the stakeholders and MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo, in an effort to resolve a long-standing dispute between drivers and the companies over the terms of their employment.

SA’s Uber drivers working with UK lawyers for overtime and holiday pay

Up to 20,000 drivers in SA may be affected by the case.
News
3 months ago

The mediator is also tasked with ensuring peace and stability between the metered-taxi industry and e-hailing operators.

“Advocate Khan will be expected to engage with metered-taxi operators to ensure their issues are also attended to and that there is harmony in their operations along with the e-hailing service,” said the department.

The report will be presented to Mamabolo when completed.

Mamabolo said: “The department has prioritised negotiations and engagements as preferred mechanisms of dispute resolution and discourages the use of violence and lawlessness.

“The e-hailing industry is an important mode in the public transport mix, and as such, the provincial government has taken a direct interest in the resolution of these and related issues. We continue to call for all stakeholders to follow the principle of negotiation when trying to resolve problems,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Uber pledges to boost safety for SA drivers as accidents rise

Many drivers avoid reporting incidents due to their undocumented status in SA and concern of losing jobs.
News
4 weeks ago

Uber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat

In a major victory for unions, Uber's more than 70,000 British drivers will be paid the minimum wage while picking up and driving passengers as part ...
News
2 months ago

Planned class action suit by Uber drivers gets support

UWC's Centrow said its research, and that of labour law specialists elsewhere, supported drivers’ claim that Uber had misclassified them as ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  4. KZN mine executive killed in ambush South Africa
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X