South Africa

Petition to keep self-defence as a reason to own a firearm attracts more than 22,000 signatures

26 May 2021 - 12:00
Civil rights groups and the DA are opposing a proposed draft bill that seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a firearm. Stock photo.
Civil rights groups and the DA are opposing a proposed draft bill that seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a firearm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

More than 22,000 people have backed a petition by the DA to keep “self-defence” as a reason to own a firearm in SA.

This is in response to the proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill which, if signed into law, could see applicants wanting to own a gun for self-defence prohibited from owning firearms.

The DA said the proposed bill threatens the safety of millions of South Africans who fall victim to crime. It has also described the proposed bill as draconian.

Should police minister Bheki Cele succeed in getting the draconian draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill passed into law, it will be a victory for criminals who already enjoy a licence to commit violent crime,” the party said on Tuesday. 

DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said police in rural and gang-infected areas are under-resourced and incapable of protecting citizens.

Gun law bill will help vulnerable women in GBV situations: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele's office on Tuesday disclosed that 17,000 comments have been received regarding the proposed changes to SA's gun laws.
News
1 day ago

The police service is in a state of disarray. Its dismal failure can be felt by South Africans from all walks of life, especially those in rural and gang-infected communities where police stations are understaffed and under-resourced,” said Whitfield. 

The proposed bill was published in the government gazette on Friday. The public has until July 4 to comment. 

The office of the minister said on Tuesday it had received 17,000 responses to the proposed bill.

Cele said the proposed changes should not be interpreted as the government’s attempt to disarm citizens. He said the changes, if signed into law, could help protect victims of gender-based violence and femicide.

Contrary to comments made by the DA, the minister said arming citizens will not solve the country’s crime crisis.

MORE

Challenges mount against plan to remove self-defence as reason to own firearm

The Firearms Control Amendment Bill which, among others, seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a gun, has been described by civil rights ...
News
2 days ago

Gun-toting, dancing cop nabbed for attempted murder

The cop was one of two police officers arrested at the weekend in what Western Cape police said was 'part of targeted efforts to clean up the police ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  4. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa
  5. KZN mine executive killed in ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X