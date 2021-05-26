Petition to keep self-defence as a reason to own a firearm attracts more than 22,000 signatures

More than 22,000 people have backed a petition by the DA to keep “self-defence” as a reason to own a firearm in SA.

This is in response to the proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill which, if signed into law, could see applicants wanting to own a gun for self-defence prohibited from owning firearms.

The DA said the proposed bill threatens the safety of millions of South Africans who fall victim to crime. It has also described the proposed bill as draconian.

“Should police minister Bheki Cele succeed in getting the draconian draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill passed into law, it will be a victory for criminals who already enjoy a licence to commit violent crime,” the party said on Tuesday.

DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said police in rural and gang-infected areas are under-resourced and incapable of protecting citizens.