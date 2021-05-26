POLL | Should all vaccination sites allow walk-ins?
Western Cape residents over the age of 60 who do not have access to the internet are able to register for Covid-19 vaccination at 75 centres across the province, including community halls, local clinics and libraries.
The government released the list of centres on Monday.
The second phase of vaccinations was launched last week and it targets healthcare workers and citizens over the age of 60. Registrations are done through the government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) .
Western Cape MP Wendy Philander said the electronic registration system was not conducive for the elderly in rural communities as many of them do not have access to the internet and the technology needed to register.
This has raised concerns among many people who have called for more sites to allow walk-ins to accommodate these residents.
Others questioned whether this may lead to overcrowding.
TimesLIVE reported that some sites do allow walk-ins — people who have registered on the EVDS but do not yet have a scheduled appointment. Some sites have the capacity to register people who have not yet enrolled online and can administer their jabs if there are extra vaccines available on the day.