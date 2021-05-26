POLL | Should all vaccination sites allow walk-ins?

Western Cape residents over the age of 60 who do not have access to the internet are able to register for Covid-19 vaccination at 75 centres across the province, including community halls, local clinics and libraries.

The government released the list of centres on Monday.

The second phase of vaccinations was launched last week and it targets healthcare workers and citizens over the age of 60. Registrations are done through the government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) .