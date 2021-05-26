'Poor handling' of theft, rape cases at Tshwane schools draws outrage

The schools could have done more to help.

This is according to angry pupils in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, in the wake of two incidents — the theft of electronics by a pupil and the rape of a grade 11 girl — in the past week. Such is the level of outrage that pupils and the Congress of SA Students (Cosas) have planned protests.

Even though both incidents took place off school premises, Cosas, in particular, has criticised the schools for their “poor handling” of the incidents.

In the first incident, a matric pupil was arrested over the theft of nine PC hard drives and six routers at Tebogwana High School, where he's enrolled. The pupil was arrested on May 12 just outside the school's premises, according to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"[The] pupil was arrested outside the school premises by police, then the principal informed the parents,” Mabona told TimesLIVE.