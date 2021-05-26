Road closures as Nelson Mandela Bay taxi protests flare up again
Road closures continued around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests related to an ongoing taxi strike started again.
Routes around Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted, HeraldLIVE reports.
Residents reported a truck was set alight near Motherwell, and motorists have again been warned to take care on the roads and avoid routes where protest action has been prevalent.
Protesters tried to hijack a truck in Markman on Wednesday morning. This as a taxi strike which started on Tuesday morning continues across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) May 26, 2021
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/vlcn0le21g
Roads where protests have been reported include the R75 near KwaDwesi and Old Uitenhage Road near Kleinskool. Daniel Pienaar Road (Addo Road) and the R335 past Motherwell were blocked in places.
There were reports about protests in Missionvale Road between Windvogel and Algoa Park and Ntshekisa Road in New Brighton was also flagged.
Rioting in PE again this morning. Motherwell, R75, Walmer @_ArriveAlive @AlgoaFMNews @HeraldPE @RNEWSZA @FmLuister @jacquesbrand @EWNTraffic @GardmedPE @JanineCLee pic.twitter.com/iBAcI5sMjb— Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates (@trafficupdatePE) May 26, 2021
Initial reports indicated the intersection of 9th Avenue Walmer and Heugh Road had experienced sporadic protesting.
Law enforcement officials were monitoring the ongoing protests.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.