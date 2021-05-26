South Africa

Unmarried fathers to get full access to children in new bill

Dispute between parents must go for mediation

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
26 May 2021 - 10:14
The Children’s Amendment Bill grants full parental rights to a biological father of a child.
Some of the changes and additions to the Children's Amendment Bill seek to deal with issues of foster care and allowing unmarried biological fathers access to full parental responsibility in the lives of their children.

A new section in the bill states that both parents must agree on the residence of a child and that it should not affect the joint exercise of parental responsibilities.

“The residence of a child must be determined in accordance with the best interests of the child and may include — (a) residence with both parents, where the parents are living together; (b) residence with one parent,” the bill states.

