WATCH | Xoli Mngambi reacting to F-bombs on-air is everything you need to see today

A video of journalist Xoli Mngambi's priceless reactions during a live on-air interview has gone viral.

In the video circulated on social media, the Newzroom Afrika anchor can be seen with pained expressions on his face as former ANC treasurer-general Matthews Phosa drops F-bombs on live TV.

Phosa was recounting a phone conversation he allegedly had with former Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob.

“A call came in when I was at home at 6.50pm, a very unexpected, unknown number to me. I picked it up and here is the voice of someone, who I couldn't hear who he said he was, saying that why did we, in the committee which I served ... write such a s**t opinion?” said Phosa.

“I said, 'Wait a minute, who are you?' He said, 'It's me, your old friend.' ... I couldn't even hear who he said he was and I said, 'You know what, I don't want to engage in this type of discussion outside the structures of the ANC.'”

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE