WATCH | Xoli Mngambi reacting to F-bombs on-air is everything you need to see today
A video of journalist Xoli Mngambi's priceless reactions during a live on-air interview has gone viral.
In the video circulated on social media, the Newzroom Afrika anchor can be seen with pained expressions on his face as former ANC treasurer-general Matthews Phosa drops F-bombs on live TV.
Phosa was recounting a phone conversation he allegedly had with former Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob.
“A call came in when I was at home at 6.50pm, a very unexpected, unknown number to me. I picked it up and here is the voice of someone, who I couldn't hear who he said he was, saying that why did we, in the committee which I served ... write such a s**t opinion?” said Phosa.
“I said, 'Wait a minute, who are you?' He said, 'It's me, your old friend.' ... I couldn't even hear who he said he was and I said, 'You know what, I don't want to engage in this type of discussion outside the structures of the ANC.'”
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
Phosa alleged that before he could drop the call, Yacoob swore several times more.
“Before we dropped the call he said, 'Just listen to me, f*** you! F*** you, f*** yourself!” he claimed.
Phosa said after the exchange he called the Hawks' “Colonel Mhlanga” to trace the unknown number and it was allegedly traced back to Yacoob.
TimesLIVE reported that Phosa opened a criminal case against Yacoob after the phone call.
When contacted for comment, Yacoob did not deny his interaction with Phosa and admitted that it did get heated.
“I called to discuss legal opinion. He got a bit upset and I was really upset that he got angry with me, and that was basically it,” he said.
On Tuesday, the two smoked the peace pipe after Phosa withdrew his complaints against Yacoob. In a joint statement from the two, Phosa said he accepted Yacoob’s apology.
“We were comrades in the dark days during Operation Vula and were united against all that the apartheid state could throw at us. I wish to restore our relationship after this unfortunate spat,” said Yacoob.
On social media, many were left in stitches by Mngambi's priceless facial expressions. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
