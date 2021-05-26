WATCH | How US police killed South African Lindani Myeni

Three officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii, US, killed 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni on April 14. The police released body camera footage and the 911 emergency call.

As part of our visual investigation series, we overlaid and matched the available body camera footage and audio of the night Myeni was killed. The visual investigation uncovered disturbing but important real time facts as we reconstructed the events which led to his death. However, there are still questions outstanding which might never be answered about that evening when the father of two was killed.

We also turn to the hours before his death when Myeni, his wife and two children went to places of “spiritual and cultural significance” because, according to his wife Lindsay, Myeni was looking for extra protection that day. By using time estimates and mapping, we can observe the “gentle giant’s” last day.



