Zizi Kodwa & 'EOH kickbacks' — what SA had to say about corruption allegations against deputy minister
Corruption allegations made against deputy minister Zizi Kodwa at the state capture commission have triggered outrage and calls for accountability.
On Tuesday, the commission heard evidence from the MD of ENS Forensics, Steven Powell, who conducted a forensic investigation into IT company EOH and tender irregularities involving the public sector.
He alleged that Kodwa was paid kickbacks by the company's Jehan Mackay of up to R2m between May 2015 and February 2016.
The payments were made as EOH was bidding for government tenders. They allegedly include deposits to his personal bank account, payments for luxury holiday accommodation in the Western Cape and car payments.
Kodwa told the governing party’s integrity commission that it is not necessary to reappear before it to explain the recent allegations, as he had previously explained the transactions made between him and Mackay were between friends and there was nothing untoward about them.
Powell last appeared before the commission in November, where he alleged Kodwa was a benefactor of corruption. He said Kodwa received suspicious payments from Mackay amounting to R325,000 while he was ANC spokesperson in 2015.
Here are some social media responses to Powell's evidence:
Have you started investigating the corruption by Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa as mentioned at the State Capture Commission? @NPA_Prosecutes— Dotz Mambo (@Chief_Dotz) May 25, 2021
We must fight corruption in all its forms akere @CyrilRamaphosa@PresidencyZA
If a mere ANC spokesperson can have such influence, what about senior party members and ministers? #ZIziKodwa #ZondoCommission— Pat (@PatBafo) May 25, 2021
Zizi Kodwa must be prosecuted, the corruption allegations levelled against him are very very serious.— Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) May 25, 2021
Pushing corruption in return for holiday getaways? How bloody stupid! #ZiziKodwa— MD Mokoena (@DawieMokoena) May 25, 2021
Since we all know the ANC has capable Cdes, so Dr Zweli Mkhize and Zizi Kodwa should just step aside. It's not even complex— Oteng Lamola (@Oteng_Lamola) May 26, 2021
Its NOT looking good for Zizi Kodwa. The entire ANC Eastern Cape provincial leadership is dragged here,— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) May 25, 2021
The witness works for a forensic company; he pulled emails and bank statements. All with Zizi Kodwa's name all over
Kubiiiii🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ynyRvQYo6r