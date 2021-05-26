South Africa

Zuma pleads not guilty, won’t disclose basis of defence in corruption trial

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 May 2021 - 11:47
Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma has reserved his right to not disclose the basis of his defence against fraud and corruption charges.

Zuma pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering before presiding judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

The court has heard Zuma is pursuing a special plea calling for the removal of lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Zumas new legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court the former president believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.

He said Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not want to pursue charges against the former president.

Zuma believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted.

His plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution. In the past, Zumas defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” by launching court applications to delay the start of the trial, while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dali Mpofu confirms he will represent Jacob Zuma at corruption trial

Advocate Dali Mpofu has confirmed that he is representing former president Jacob Zuma on corruption and fraud charges in the Pietermaritzburg high ...
News
3 hours ago

Tito Mboweni weighs in on Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial: 'None of us is above the law'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial.
Politics
1 hour ago

Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has the streets talking

“He is my king. I have to come pay my respects and get my blessings from my king. That is why I am here,” Duduzane Zuma said after the meeting.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  4. KZN mine executive killed in ambush South Africa
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X