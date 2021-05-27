South Africa

Pretoria serial rapist gets four life sentences and 1,088 years

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
27 May 2021 - 11:37
Convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya (in white shirt) in the Pretoria high court along with his lawyer Walter Rankapole. Mapunya has been given four life sentences along with 1,088 years behind bars.
Convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya (in white shirt) in the Pretoria high court along with his lawyer Walter Rankapole. Mapunya has been given four life sentences along with 1,088 years behind bars.
Image: Graeme Hosken

Convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya, who raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria suburbs for five years, has been given four life sentences along with 1,088 years behind bars.

Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the hefty sentence in the Pretoria high court on Thursday. He had earlier found Mapunya guilty of 41 rapes, 40 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and 40 counts of housebreaking.

Mapunya, who was initially charged with 101 different crimes, began his crime spree in 2014 attacking his victims who included a 14-year-old girl, in Tshwane’s suburbs of Silverton, Nellmapius, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch.

The brutal crime spree ended with his arrest by detectives from the serial electronic crimes investigation unit in March 2019.

Mosopa said none of the sentences would run concurrently.

He sentenced Mapunya to life for raping his teenage victim and three other women who he raped multiple times.

Mosopa also sentenced Mapunya to 15 years each for the other 31 rapes he committed, 15 years' imprisonment for every count of housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery and 15 years for every count of housebreaking with the intent to steal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pretoria serial rapist charged with 101 crimes found guilty of 'heinous' attacks

Sentencing of Sello Abram Mapunya, who raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria over a period of five years, has been postponed until Thursday.
News
23 hours ago

‘When he spoke in court, I recognised his voice. It’s the voice of a psycho’

Court hears how serial rapist Sello Mapunya destroyed ‘lives and souls’ during a reign of terror in Tshwane
News
15 hours ago

Justice for rape survivors brings closure for cop

For Sgt Refilwe Tladi, seeing serial rapists being convicted brings her closure as a rape survivor.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X