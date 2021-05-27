COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is suspending a health minister in the midst of a pandemic a good idea?

May 27 2021 - 11:45

Inequality is already a vaccine obstacle in Western Cape, says premier Winde

Access to Covid-19 vaccinations is already a “rich man, poor man” tale after less than two weeks.

No over-60s have registered for vaccination in some poorer areas of Cape Town and the Western Cape, while up to two-thirds of elderly people have registered in wealthy areas.

Now the Western Cape health department is sending teams into poorer areas to help older residents register in its attempts to have all over-60s vaccinated by the end of June so that work can start on the larger 40-59 age group.