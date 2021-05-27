South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is suspending a health minister in the midst of a pandemic a good idea?

27 May 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask walks around the Sewu temple during the celebrations of Vesak Day, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on May 26 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

May 27 2021 - 11:45

Inequality is already a vaccine obstacle in Western Cape, says premier Winde

Access to Covid-19 vaccinations is already a “rich man, poor man” tale after less than two weeks.

No over-60s have registered for vaccination in some poorer areas of Cape Town and the Western Cape, while up to two-thirds of elderly people have registered in wealthy areas.

Now the Western Cape health department is sending teams into poorer areas to help older residents register in its attempts to have all over-60s vaccinated by the end of June so that work can start on the larger 40-59 age group.

May 27 2021 - 10:35

282,135 people have received Covid-19 jab in phase two of vaccine rollout

SA recorded 4,623 new cases of Covid-19 infections and 102 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health department said late Wednesday, as it provided an update of the country's vaccination programme.

The Covid-related deaths were predominantly in North West (45) and Gauteng (24).

The Western Cape had nine fatalities, Free State six, Limpopo five and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga four each.

May 27 2021 - 10:34

Covid-19 'Electronic Vaccination Data System doing what we want it to do,' says senior health official

The deputy director-general of the health department, Dr Nicholas Crisp, says the Electronic Vaccination Data System [EVDS] is working well, despite reported hiccups in the registration process.

“It is doing what we want it to do, and in our view, it has exceeded expectations,” Crisp told SAfm on Thursday.

“It’s not just the registration and vaccination system, it’s controlling everything to do with the vaccination programme. It is a huge amount of logistics and far more complicated than meets the eye,” he said.

May 27 2021 - 10:33

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem Covid-19 spread

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for August 12, saying large gatherings risked spreading the Covid-19 virus.

Lungu, a lawyer, is pitted against economist Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), whom he narrowly beat in the 2016 elections.

Zambia, Africa's no.2 copper producer, is the grips of an economic crisis after it failed to make payment of a coupon on one of its dollar bonds in November, dragging it into sovereign default.

May 27 2021 - 07:00

Is suspending a health minister in the midst of a pandemic a good idea?

