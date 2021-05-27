E-tolls to be scrapped? Not so fast, decision still pending

An early morning radio show on Thursday morning saw Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo appear to announce that the much-criticised e-toll system is to be scrapped — in what is being described as a potential monumental stealing of thunder from national transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The interview between journalist Stephen Grootes on SABC’s SAfm Sunrise show and Mamobolo saw the transport MEC state “we are already living in a post-e-toll period”.

He added that though a formal announcement on the issue by the government is yet to be made, “we believe any imminent announcement is good news”.

National government remains insistent that no decision has yet been taken.

But when Grootes went to great lengths to clarify the situation from Mamabolo, the MEC reiterated: “They are being scrapped.”

However, shortly after the interview, Mamabolo backtracked on his comments, claiming on Twitter that he had noted a “misleading tweet” from @SAfmnews on the issue.

“All we are saying as Gauteng is that the national government will make an announcement on e-tolls and we are positive it will be favourable to our position which is public knowledge.”