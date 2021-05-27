Eastern Cape mother bust for allegedly trafficking 13-year-old daughter

An Eastern Cape mother is set to appear in the Keiskammahoek magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly trafficking her 13-year-old daughter who has Down syndrome.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the woman would appear in court alongside two men.

“The trio, aged 32, 36 and 42, was arrested by the East London-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation team and King William’s Town (Qonce) K9 unit on Wednesday,” Mgolodela said in a statement.

“It is alleged that between February 2019 and March 2021, the arrested female, who is a mother to a 13-year-old who suffers from Down syndrome, sold her ... to the male suspects who are shop owners in Keiskammahoek for sexual exploitation.

“The matter was reported to the East London serious organised crime investigation team for probing, which led to the arrest of the trio.”

TimesLIVE