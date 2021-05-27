Five key takeouts from Zweli Mkhize's briefing on Digital Vibes tender

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from individuals implicated in the controversial Digital Vibes tender.

Mkhize briefed the media on the investigation into the contract on Wednesday.

He said he did not declare a conflict of interest because he believed there was none. The minister further denied benefiting personally from the contract.

A report by Daily Maverick revealed that Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout. Its scope of work was later extended in March 2020 to include communications services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mkhize said the department is instituting disciplinary processes against implicated individuals.

Here are five important takeouts from the minister:

The tender was irregular

The minister said the tender contravened processes and was irregular.

“The process of appointing Digital Vibes was irregular. The findings range from irregularities in the bidding committees to lack of disclosure of conflict of interest.”

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure

Mkhize said R37m paid to Digital Vibes was a wasteful and fruitless expenditure because it was paid before the approval of the expansion of work to include Covid-19.

“The investigators concluded that the appointment was irregular and as a result a total of R150m that was paid to Digital Vibes was irregular.”