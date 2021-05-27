South Africa

Free State mother 'poisoned herself and two young children'

27 May 2021 - 14:54
Police said the two children were found lying on the floor and declared dead on the scene.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

Two young children died after allegedly being fed poison by their mother in Harrismith, Free State police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the mother rushed to a relative in Tshiame C seeking help in the early hours of Thursday.

“It is alleged that the relative was awaken by a knock on the door and met by the mother ... carrying a three-month-old baby.

“She allegedly brought the kids one after the other and indicated that she fed them poison and also drank it herself. After bringing the kids, she allegedly collapsed on the floor.”

The children, aged nine and three months, were found lying on the floor and declared dead on the scene, said Mbambo.

The mother was reported to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Two murder cases were opened.

TimesLIVE

