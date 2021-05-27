South Africa

Free State vaccination process gathers momentum after shaky start due to protests

27 May 2021 - 11:30
Health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the vaccination process ran smoothly at various government sites.
Thousands of people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated in the Free State this week, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

The vaccination process got off to a shaky start last week after violent protests erupted in Mangaung.

But this week health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the vaccination process was running more smoothly at government sites and close to 9,000 people over the age of 60 have received the jab.

Mvambi said 74,208 people had registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to get vaccinated at 291 sites.

He said the vaccination campaign in the province was gaining momentum.

