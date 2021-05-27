Gauteng school decontamination deals 'haphazard' and unlawful: SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order to freeze R40.7m worth of bank accounts and assets after finding that the procurement process for Covid-19 decontamination at Gauteng schools was “manifestly unlawful”.

“The Gauteng department of education paid over R431m to service providers pursuant to a process that was haphazard, unfair and littered with procurement irregularities,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU approached the Special Tribunal for a preservation order to freeze accounts with the sum of R6m and assets with an estimated value of over R4.7m belonging to seven companies, five individuals and two family trusts.”