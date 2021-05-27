Gauteng school decontamination deals 'haphazard' and unlawful: SIU
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order to freeze R40.7m worth of bank accounts and assets after finding that the procurement process for Covid-19 decontamination at Gauteng schools was “manifestly unlawful”.
“The Gauteng department of education paid over R431m to service providers pursuant to a process that was haphazard, unfair and littered with procurement irregularities,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
“The SIU approached the Special Tribunal for a preservation order to freeze accounts with the sum of R6m and assets with an estimated value of over R4.7m belonging to seven companies, five individuals and two family trusts.”
The assets include two Mercedes-Benz V Class vehicles, a Range Rover Sport, Haval H6 and Toyota Avanza.
With collaboration from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), intervention directions have also been issued to place a hold on R30m of the funds received from the education department.
“This after seven service providers began dissipating the funds received from the department, upon receipt. A portion of the funds were transferred to multiple beneficiaries who have, in turn, disposed of them,” said the SIU.
TimesLIVE